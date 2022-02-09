LINK (LN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $888.11 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $148.62 or 0.00339412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $888.11 million and $1.18 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,918.04 or 1.00299765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

