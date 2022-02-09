Lion Point Capital LP Purchases 17,954 Shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Battalion Oil accounts for 1.7% of Lion Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Battalion Oil worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BATL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $80.82 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

