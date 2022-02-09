Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $573.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

