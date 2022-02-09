Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $722.78 million and $27.10 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

