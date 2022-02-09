Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total value of $1,375,630.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $6,298,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.