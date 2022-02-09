LiveOne (LVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ LVO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17.
In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,250. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
