LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading Up 2%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

LIXIL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

