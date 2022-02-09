LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading Up 2%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.91. 622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.
LIXIL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)
