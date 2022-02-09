Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,630 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.82% of Lizhi worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the second quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 1,263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,552 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Lizhi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

