loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh Buys 242,106 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52.

LDI opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

LDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

