Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.30% of Logitech International worth $44,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

