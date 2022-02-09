Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total value of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,413. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

