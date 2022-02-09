Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,724 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

