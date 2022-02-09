Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 1,988 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $225.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.36 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,025 shares of company stock worth $41,091,187 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

