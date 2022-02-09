Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.