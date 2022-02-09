Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.62 and its 200-day moving average is $374.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

