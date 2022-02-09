Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,333 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

