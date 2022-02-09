LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.