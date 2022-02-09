Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

