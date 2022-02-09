Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Lyft has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $15,206,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.