Mackay Shields LLC Has $425,000 Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in News were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in News by 26.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in News by 23.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in News by 65.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

