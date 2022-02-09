Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.