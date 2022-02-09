Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $29,555,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

