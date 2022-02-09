Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

LUMN opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.