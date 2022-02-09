Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:AU opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

