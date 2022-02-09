Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.