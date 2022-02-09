Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.