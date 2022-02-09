Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $124.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.