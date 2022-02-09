Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785,498 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.79. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

