Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 9,408 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after buying an additional 1,224,590 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

OSH stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

