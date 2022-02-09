Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 63.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 124,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 5.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Centene by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 139,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

