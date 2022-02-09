MahaDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $13.13 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00009555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.06 or 0.07280958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.25 or 0.99849134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006377 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.