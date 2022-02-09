Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

