Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,655.00 and a beta of 1.01. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

