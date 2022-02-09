Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.43 and traded as high as C$2.50. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 5,700 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective (down from C$5.00) on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

