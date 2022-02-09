Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 319,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,929. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Get Mandiant alerts:

MNDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.