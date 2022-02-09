Marathon Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

