Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

