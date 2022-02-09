Marathon Capital Management Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ONEOK by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

OKE stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

