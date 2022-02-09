Marathon Capital Management Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

