Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

