Marathon Capital Management Makes New $212,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,121 shares of company stock valued at $40,154,785. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $219.40 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

