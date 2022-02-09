Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.69.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.