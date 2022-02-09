Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.