Mariner LLC Acquires 16,741 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.59. 154,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,181,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

