Mariner LLC Buys 59,529 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $106,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.24. 70,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.