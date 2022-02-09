Mariner LLC Has $211.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 518.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,113 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VOO traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.46. The stock had a trading volume of 479,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.67.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.