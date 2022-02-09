Mariner LLC Has $211.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 518.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 535,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,113 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.46. The stock had a trading volume of 479,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,166. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

