Mariner LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $130,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $452.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

