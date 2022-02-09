Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $80,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,015. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

