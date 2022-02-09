Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. 8,829,485 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

