Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 17,831 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

